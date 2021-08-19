Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Reaches Market Cap of $3.28 Million

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00005567 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market cap of $3.28 million and $1.18 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00056691 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00015208 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.73 or 0.00849384 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00047489 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00102746 BTC.

About Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,474,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,326,380 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.