Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Down 33.7% in July

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the July 15th total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of BKEP stock opened at $3.25 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $134.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 2.35. Blueknight Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 43.49%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKEP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $3,685,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 53,912.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 30,730 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 505,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 124,000 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blueknight Energy Partners by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,088,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,007,000 after buying an additional 641,199 shares during the period. 29.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

