Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, BTIG Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSEAMERICAN BRG opened at $11.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.14, a current ratio of 171.77 and a quick ratio of 171.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $6.83 and a 1 year high of $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $302.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 62.95% and a net margin of 19.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.28%.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Vohs acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $337,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 42,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 36.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 23.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 26.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.14% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

