Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 553,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,586. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.11.
Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently weighed in on BCEI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.
Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile
Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
