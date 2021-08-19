Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,520,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.55. The stock had a trading volume of 553,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,586. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.70. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.11.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 126.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,106,000 after purchasing an additional 41,458 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BCEI. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

