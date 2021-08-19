Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 81,000.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,498,000 after acquiring an additional 585,109 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after acquiring an additional 65,439 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% in the 1st quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,370,000 after acquiring an additional 907,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 37,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 87,245 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCEI. TheStreet lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $33.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.11.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,349.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

