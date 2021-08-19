Bounce Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5.03 Million (AUCTION)

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:AUCTION) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Bounce Token has a total market cap of $78.97 million and approximately $5.03 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bounce Token has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. One Bounce Token coin can currently be purchased for $37.90 or 0.00085505 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bounce Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00053675 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00141883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.85 or 0.00150841 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003885 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,310.76 or 0.99976885 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.31 or 0.00907714 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,987.44 or 0.06740463 BTC.

Bounce Token Profile

Bounce Token launched on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 coins. Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bounce Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bouncefinance . The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Auction (AUCTION) is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Buying and Selling Bounce Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounce Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounce Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bounce Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bounce Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounce Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.