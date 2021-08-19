Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,073 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $51.53 on Thursday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.65 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down previously from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

