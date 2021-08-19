Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 5,651 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,686 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 5,366.7% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CFG opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.76. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $51.14.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

