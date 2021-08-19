Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Takes Position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 25,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 223,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,860,000 after purchasing an additional 21,392 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson purchased 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,494.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J stock opened at $133.91 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $145.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

J has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.25.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

