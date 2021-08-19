Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:BWMN opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Bowman Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $12.60 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMN. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $345,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Bowman Consulting Group during the second quarter worth about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.