Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Short Interest Down 32.3% in July

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 894,200 shares, a decrease of 32.3% from the July 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

BCLI opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.92 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.68. The company has a market cap of $123.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.03.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.