Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the July 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS BXBLY opened at $17.52 on Thursday. Brambles has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $18.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

