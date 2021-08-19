Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the July 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 444,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.88.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $139.82. 170,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.00. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $125.95 and a twelve month high of $182.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.39, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.86.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $441.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $1,440,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,530 shares of company stock worth $2,423,505 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFAM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

