BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Gap Up to $9.37

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.37, but opened at $9.58. BrightSpire Capital shares last traded at $9.56, with a volume of 1,002 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.77.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 143.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $65,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $76,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter worth $100,000. 31.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile (NYSE:BRSP)

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

