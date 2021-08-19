Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.40% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EAT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush cut their price objective on Brinker International from $81.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.24.

NYSE EAT opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,581.29, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a 1-year low of $36.71 and a 1-year high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Brinker International by 12.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 27.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,082 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,049,000. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

