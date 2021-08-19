Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share.
Brinker International stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2,581.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $78.33.
In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Brinker International Company Profile
Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.
