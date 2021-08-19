Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share.

Brinker International stock opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 2,581.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.79. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $78.33.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

