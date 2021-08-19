Brokerages Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to announce $60,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $70,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year sales of $250,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $280,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ CRDF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,905. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.40. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $222.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

