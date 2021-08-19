Brokerages Anticipate Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60,000.00

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to announce $60,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $50,000.00 and the highest is $70,000.00. Cardiff Oncology posted sales of $140,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year sales of $250,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220,000.00 to $280,000.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $300,000.00, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 5,830.38%. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.07 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ CRDF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,905. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.40. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a market cap of $222.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.