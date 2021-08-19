Brokerages Anticipate Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the highest is ($0.24). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.93). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.04.

CRVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 47.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRVS traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 80,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,741. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.18 million, a PE ratio of -62.98 and a beta of 1.67.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

