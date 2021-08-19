Brokerages Anticipate New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $383.15 Million

Analysts expect New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) to report sales of $383.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for New Jersey Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $386.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $380.00 million. New Jersey Resources reported sales of $400.04 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Jersey Resources will report full year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover New Jersey Resources.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $367.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.60.

In other news, VP Timothy F. Shea sold 10,001 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $413,541.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,088.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 3,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $131,707.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,057.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 722,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.61. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.56%.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

