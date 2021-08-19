Brokerages Anticipate Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $196.30 Million

Brokerages expect Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) to post sales of $196.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $196.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $196.00 million. Select Energy Services reported sales of $101.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $706.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $697.00 million to $715.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $895.75 million, with estimates ranging from $884.00 million to $907.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WTTR shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,016,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,841 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Hillman Co. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,165,000 after buying an additional 545,452 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after buying an additional 494,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,510,000. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WTTR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.27. 8,706 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,639. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $548.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 2.82.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.