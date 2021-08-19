Brokerages Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $62.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.00 million and the lowest is $61.20 million. Stock Yards Bancorp reported sales of $46.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $239.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $232.80 million to $246.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $310.50 million, with estimates ranging from $303.00 million to $318.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of SYBT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.19. 33,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,208. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.79. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

In other news, Director Donna L. Heitzman purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 61.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,133,000 after buying an additional 678,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,543,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,634,000 after purchasing an additional 88,615 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 240.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after purchasing an additional 65,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,530,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

