Brokerages Expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.88. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.73 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eastern Bankshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

NASDAQ EBC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.04. The stock had a trading volume of 19,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 895,726. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 32.22. Eastern Bankshares has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBC. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

