Brokerages Expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Post $0.27 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Funko’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.35. Funko posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.19. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%.

FNKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.39.

Shares of NASDAQ FNKO traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.06. 15,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441,592. Funko has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.93. The company has a market cap of $860.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

In related news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $3,507,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 185,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $4,448,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,686 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,940.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,352,354 shares of company stock worth $30,520,353 in the last three months. 14.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Funko by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,019 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Funko by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after buying an additional 141,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Funko by 34.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after purchasing an additional 176,765 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its position in Funko by 39.1% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP increased its stake in shares of Funko by 5.7% during the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

