Brokerages Expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $161.78 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will report sales of $161.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $166.80 million. Repligen posted sales of $94.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $641.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $638.19 million to $644.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $747.47 million, with estimates ranging from $725.00 million to $784.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.00.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 6,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.19, for a total value of $1,286,870.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,129,319.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,167 shares of company stock worth $2,408,843 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Repligen by 34.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 17,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the second quarter worth about $1,384,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Repligen by 93,969.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.67. The company had a trading volume of 209,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,943. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.27 and a beta of 0.88. Repligen has a 12-month low of $138.00 and a 12-month high of $262.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $216.39.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.