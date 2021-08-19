Brokerages Expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) to announce sales of $28.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sangamo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the highest is $32.50 million. Sangamo Therapeutics reported sales of $57.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $115.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $109.81 million to $123.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $130.88 million, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $307.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sangamo Therapeutics.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on SGMO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMO. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 2,900.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 48.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

SGMO stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.01. 802,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,927. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $19.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.70.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

