Brokerages Expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $653.29 Million

Equities research analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report sales of $653.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $622.00 million and the highest is $665.27 million. Zynga posted sales of $627.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $2.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynga.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZNGA. Benchmark dropped their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 15,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $162,283.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 578,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zynga during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 254.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Zynga by 200.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zynga during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $8.37. The stock had a trading volume of 21,766,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,908,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. Zynga has a 12-month low of $7.77 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 0.06.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

