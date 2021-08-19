Brokerages Set Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) PT at $86.75

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.75.

DDAIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

DDAIF traded down $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $81.58. 15,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,078. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. Daimler has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.39 billion during the quarter. Daimler had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Daimler will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

