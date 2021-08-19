Brokerages Set Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) PT at $86.75

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.75.
DDAIF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.75 price target on Daimler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.
DDAIF traded down $2.17 on Thursday, reaching $81.58. 15,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,078. The company has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.55. Daimler has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $98.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income
Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.