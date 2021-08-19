Brokerages Set DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) PT at $9.59

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 49.51% of the company’s stock.

DHT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.38. The stock had a trading volume of 72,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,466. The stock has a market cap of $918.89 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of -0.23. DHT has a 52 week low of $4.52 and a 52 week high of $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

