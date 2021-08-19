Brokerages Set Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) PT at $9.63

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on INFI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get Infinity Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFI. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFI stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $2.81. 3,012,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,760,796. The stock has a market cap of $249.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $5.98.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.81% and a negative net margin of 2,251.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma, which is in Phase 1/1b clinical trials for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer, solid tumors, and ovarian cancer.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinity Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.