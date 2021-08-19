Brokerages Set Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) Target Price at $40.00

Paycor HCM Inc (NASDAQ:PYCR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Paycor HCM in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

PYCR opened at $36.16 on Monday. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $37.55.

Paycor HCM Inc creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

