Brokerages Set Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Price Target at $43.06

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.06.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays set a $43.06 target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Pernod Ricard stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.05. 56,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,725. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88 and a beta of 0.54. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of $30.53 and a one year high of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Pernod Ricard’s payout ratio is 36.67%.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

