Brokerages Set PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Target Price at $62.25

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.25.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 2.6% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 11,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 52,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 35.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About PotlatchDeltic
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
