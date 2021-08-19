Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Lion Electric Company’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:LEV)

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) – National Bank Financial lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Lion Electric in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.02). National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of The Lion Electric from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Desjardins started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research cut shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of The Lion Electric from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Lion Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.64. The Lion Electric has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $146,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Lion Electric during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in The Lion Electric during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 5.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

