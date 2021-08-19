Brokers Offer Predictions for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) – Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.33. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eagle Point Credit’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.80 million.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Eagle Point Credit from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $13.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $451.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.50. Eagle Point Credit has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $14.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 48.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the last quarter. 29.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.33%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

