Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Upgraded to “C” by TheStreet

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $37.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of -42.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.42. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52 week low of $29.03 and a 52 week high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 5.4% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 19.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

