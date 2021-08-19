Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA

Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lessened its stake in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,896 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 103,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 154.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 23,812 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,228,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,421,000 after acquiring an additional 35,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRKL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Brookline Bancorp stock opened at $14.48 on Thursday. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

About Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

