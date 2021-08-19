BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BRT is a real estate investment trust. BRT’s primary business activity is to originate and hold for investment for its own account, senior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and, to a lesser extent, junior real estate mortgage loans secured by income producing real property and senior mortgage loans secured by undeveloped real property. “

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock opened at $18.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.26. BRT Apartments has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.72.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 29.99%. Equities research analysts predict that BRT Apartments will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

In related news, Director Fredric H. Gould acquired 14,000 shares of BRT Apartments stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 373,232 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,575.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gould sold 3,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $60,286.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,590 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,241.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $128,917 over the last 90 days. 37.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BRT Apartments in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 61.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 33.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 76.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 21,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in BRT Apartments by 20.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 33,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

