BTC Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 5.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,447 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 1.6% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 10,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.3% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 61,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter worth $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.5% during the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IP stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,537,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,070. International Paper has a twelve month low of $34.81 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.17.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

