BTC Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

BTC Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,914 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 14,664 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,086 shares of the airline’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,594 shares of the airline’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 830 shares of the airline’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the airline’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the airline’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $51.30 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.03.

Shares of LUV traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $47.46. The stock had a trading volume of 7,701,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,205,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.32 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.27. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $33.48 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

