BTC Capital Management Inc. Sells 438 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

BTC Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $6,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $602.13. 287,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,640. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $584.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $621.73. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total transaction of $3,002,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,177.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,628 shares of company stock valued at $52,117,470. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $578.17.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

