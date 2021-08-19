BTIG Research Cuts CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Price Target to $35.00

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 193.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CLSK. Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.35. The firm has a market cap of $413.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 5.08. CleanSpark has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $42.60.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.45). CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $114,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,017.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 5,193.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc offers advanced energy software and control technology that enables a plug-and-play enterprise solution to modern energy challenges. Its services consist of intelligent energy monitoring and controls, Microgrid design and engineering, Microgrid consulting services, and turn-key Microgrid implementation services.

