BTR Capital Management Inc. Has $299,000 Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

BTR Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 25.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Universal Display by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,758 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Universal Display by 12.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Universal Display by 37.8% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Universal Display by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 472,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,050,000 after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaconlight Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the 1st quarter worth about $2,736,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $4,951,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

OLED opened at $199.83 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.64.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

