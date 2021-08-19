Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,370.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BZLFY. Bank of America lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Bunzl from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $36.87. The company had a trading volume of 47,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.79. Bunzl has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.26.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

