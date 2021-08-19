Burency (BUY) Price Hits $0.0401 on Top Exchanges

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. During the last seven days, Burency has traded up 6.8% against the US dollar. One Burency coin can now be bought for about $0.0401 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. Burency has a total market capitalization of $7.77 million and $440,920.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00056560 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002987 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00015101 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.02 or 0.00853028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00047438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00103877 BTC.

Burency Coin Profile

Burency (BUY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. Burency’s official message board is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . The official website for Burency is burency.com . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

Buying and Selling Burency

