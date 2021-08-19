Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) Short Interest Update

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 298,800 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the July 15th total of 220,500 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 150,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 127.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 38,278 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 150,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 131,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 61,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Burgundy Technology Acquisition by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 6,524 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Burgundy Technology Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BTAQ opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87. Burgundy Technology Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burgundy Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.