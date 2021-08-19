Burlington Stores Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BURL)

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,652 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,316% compared to the average volume of 128 call options.

BURL stock opened at $337.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 0.98. Burlington Stores has a 52 week low of $189.37 and a 52 week high of $357.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 82.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after acquiring an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,467,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,970,000 after acquiring an additional 68,727 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,795,000 after acquiring an additional 920,430 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 21.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,163,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,682,000 after acquiring an additional 204,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.45.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

