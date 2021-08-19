BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 67.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,376,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,860 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,461,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,008,000 after acquiring an additional 74,584 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 23.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,206,000 after acquiring an additional 804,722 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,536,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,926,000 after acquiring an additional 89,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

BWXT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $64,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,307.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,600 shares of company stock worth $597,729 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $54.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.84. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.31 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 43.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

