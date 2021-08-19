Bytom (BTM) Price Reaches $0.0915 on Major Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $132.91 million and $59.30 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0915 or 0.00000197 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bytom has traded 20.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.77 or 0.00373680 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006431 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000516 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,699,729,800 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,444,869 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.