CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.000-$18.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $17.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.20 billion-$6.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.31 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $311.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $285.88.

CACI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $257.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,874. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.50. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $198.46 and a fifty-two week high of $270.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $260.41.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CACI International stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

