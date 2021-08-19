Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, August 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $2.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.56. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CPE. MKM Partners upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.91.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $27.89 on Wednesday. Callon Petroleum has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $60.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.48.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $45,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.